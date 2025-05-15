2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Rams face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Houston Texans as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Rams' full NFL schedule can be found below. For info on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, check out the below article.

Rams' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET Texans - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California CBS Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET @ Titans - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee CBS Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Eagles - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET Colts - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California FOX Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET 49ers - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET @ Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland FOX Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET @ Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, England NFL Network View Full Table ChevronDown

