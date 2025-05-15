NFL
2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Los Angeles Rams face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Houston Texans as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Rams' full NFL schedule can be found below. For info on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, check out the below article.
Rams' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Texans
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Titans
|-
|Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
|CBS
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Eagles
|-
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ET
|Colts
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|FOX
|Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|49ers
|-
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Ravens
|-
|M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET
|@ Jaguars
|-
|Wembley Stadium, London, England
|NFL Network