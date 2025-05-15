FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Los Angeles Rams Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Rams face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they square off against the Houston Texans as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Rams' full NFL schedule can be found below. For info on the Los Angeles Rams, including their 2025 results, NFL schedule, and where they reside in the NFC West, check out the below article.

Rams' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ETTexans-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaCBS
Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET@ Titans-Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeCBS
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Eagles-Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 4:05 p.m. ETColts-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaFOX
Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:15 p.m. ET49ers-SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CaliforniaAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET@ Ravens-M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MarylandFOX
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m. ET@ Jaguars-Wembley Stadium, London, EnglandNFL Network

