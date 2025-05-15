2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Green Bay Packers face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Detroit Lions as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the Green Bay Packers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Packers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time Opponent Odds/Score Location TV Channel Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET Lions - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin CBS Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET Commanders - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin Amazon Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET @ Browns - Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio FOX Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Cowboys - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas NBC Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET Bengals - Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin CBS Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET @ Cardinals - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona FOX Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET @ Steelers - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania NBC View Full Table ChevronDown

