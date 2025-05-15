FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Triple Crown iconTriple Crown

Explore Triple Crown

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel

The Green Bay Packers face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Detroit Lions as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the Green Bay Packers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers' 2025 Schedule

Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ETLions-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinCBS
Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ETCommanders-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinAmazon Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET@ Browns-Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OhioFOX
Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Cowboys-AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TexasNBC
Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ETBengals-Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WisconsinCBS
Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET@ Cardinals-State Farm Stadium, Glendale, ArizonaFOX
Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET@ Steelers-Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PennsylvaniaNBC

Bet on the Green Bay Packers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup