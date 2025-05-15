NFL
2025 Green Bay Packers Schedule, Results, TV Channel
The Green Bay Packers face a tough test on Sept. 7, when they match up with the Detroit Lions as part of their 2025 schedule. Info on the Packers' full NFL schedule can be found below. Looking for additional information on the Green Bay Packers' 2025 results and NFL schedule? We've got you covered in the piece below.
Packers' 2025 Schedule
Date/Time
Opponent
Odds/Score
Location
TV Channel
|Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Lions
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|CBS
|Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET
|Commanders
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. ET
|@ Browns
|-
|Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
|FOX
|Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Cowboys
|-
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|NBC
|Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|Bengals
|-
|Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
|CBS
|Sunday, Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET
|@ Cardinals
|-
|State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|FOX
|Sunday, Oct. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET
|@ Steelers
|-
|Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|NBC