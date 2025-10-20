2025 Breeders' Cup Mile Possible Contenders

FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
The 2025 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, October 31st and Saturday, November 1st).

The Breeders' Cup Mile is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

*Race times are subject to change and will be announced on October 22nd, 2025.

Breeders' Cup Mile Race Information

  • Date: November 1st, 2025
  • Distance: 1 mile (turf)
  • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Grade: 1
  • Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Mile:

Horse
Trainer
Status
AlmendaresPhilip D'AmatoPossible
Cabo SpiritGeorge PapaprodromouPossible
Formidable ManMichael W. McCarthyPossible
Gas Me UpPeter EurtonPossible
Gran OrienteJose AlvarezPossible
JohannesTim YakteenPossible
Jonquil Andrew BaldingPossible

