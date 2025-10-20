2025 Breeders' Cup Mile Possible Contenders

The 2025 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, October 31st and Saturday, November 1st).

The Breeders' Cup Mile is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

*Race times are subject to change and will be announced on October 22nd, 2025.

Breeders' Cup Mile Race Information

Date: November 1st, 2025

November 1st, 2025 Distance : 1 mile (turf)

: 1 mile (turf) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Mile Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Mile:

Horse Trainer Status Almendares Philip D'Amato Possible Cabo Spirit George Papaprodromou Possible Formidable Man Michael W. McCarthy Possible Gas Me Up Peter Eurton Possible Gran Oriente Jose Alvarez Possible Johannes Tim Yakteen Possible Jonquil Andrew Balding Possible View Full Table ChevronDown

