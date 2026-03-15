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NHL

Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Oilers vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

On Sunday in the NHL, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Predators Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (32-26-9) vs. Nashville Predators (29-27-9)
  • Date: Sunday, March 15, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-184)Predators (+152)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (63.8%)

Oilers vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +134 to cover the spread, with the Predators being -164.

Oilers vs Predators Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Predators, on March 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Oilers vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -184 favorite at home.

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