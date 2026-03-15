NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 15
Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Utah Jazz taking on the Sacramento Kings.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major games today below.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.78% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-9.5)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -375, Timberwolves +300
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.52% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-3.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -164, Raptors +138
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, SportsNet
Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.54% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-7.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -280, Pacers +230
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI
Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (85.35% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-16.5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Mavericks +700
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, KFAA, NBA TV
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.86% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -280, 76ers +230
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-PH
Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.97% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-13.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -769, Warriors +540
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (60.94% win probability)
- Moneyline: Kings , Jazz
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-CA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.
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