NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 15

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Utah Jazz taking on the Sacramento Kings.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for all of the major games today below.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Thunder (73.78% win probability)

Thunder (73.78% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-9.5)

Thunder (-9.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Thunder -375, Timberwolves +300

Thunder -375, Timberwolves +300 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (56.52% win probability)

Pistons (56.52% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-3.5)

Pistons (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Pistons -164, Raptors +138

Pistons -164, Raptors +138 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, SportsNet

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (56.54% win probability)

Bucks (56.54% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-7.5)

Bucks (-7.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Bucks -280, Pacers +230

Bucks -280, Pacers +230 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSWI

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (85.35% win probability)

Cavaliers (85.35% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-16.5)

Cavaliers (-16.5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Mavericks +700

Cavaliers -1099, Mavericks +700 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, KFAA, NBA TV

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (57.86% win probability)

76ers (57.86% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6.5)

Trail Blazers (-6.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -280, 76ers +230

Trail Blazers -280, 76ers +230 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: KUNP, NBCS-PH

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.97% win probability)

Knicks (73.97% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -769, Warriors +540

Knicks -769, Warriors +540 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Jazz (60.94% win probability)

Jazz (60.94% win probability) Moneyline: Kings , Jazz

Kings , Jazz Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, Jazz+, NBCS-CA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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