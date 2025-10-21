2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Possible Contenders

The 2025 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, October 31st and Saturday, November 1st).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies is scheduled for 6:25 PM ET on Friday, October 31st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

*Race times are subject to change and will be announced on October 22nd, 2025.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Race Information

Date: October 31st, 2025

October 31st, 2025 Distance : 1 1/16 miles (dirt)

: 1 1/16 miles (dirt) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies:

Horse Trainer Status Bottle Of Rouge Bob Baffert Probable Explora Bob Baffert Probable Iron Orchard Danny Gargan Possible La Wally Mark Glatt Possible Mythical Jorge Delgado Possible Percy's Bar Ben Colebrook Possible Tommy Jo Todd A. Pletcher Probable

