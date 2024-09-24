2024 Presidents Cup: Best Bets, Team Rosters, Event Schedule, and Course Info

The 2024 Presidents Cup is inching closer.

The 15th iteration of the Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and the International team will be looking for its second ever victory -- and its first since 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

The United States is seeking a 10th consecutive victory and is undefeated in the last 12 (there was a tie in 2003 at Fancourt Hotel and Country Club in South Africa).

Let's break it all down.

2024 Presidents Cup Information

The Presidents Cup consists of 30 matches, with 30 points available (1 point for a match win, half of a point for a tie, and zero points for a loss).

The matches are split between two types of team matches -- four-balls (best ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) -- and singles.

All 12 competitors for each side will compete in singles matches on Sunday, September 29th to conclude the event.

2024 Presidents Cup Schedule

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Presidents Cup, which will air on NBC and the Golf Channel.

Thursday, September 26th 5 Four-ball Matches

Friday, September 27th 5 Foursomes Matches

Saturday, September 28th 4 Four-ball Matches 4 Foursomes Matches

Sunday, September 29th 12 Singles Matches



Royal Montreal Course Info and Key Stats

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 70

: 70 Distance : 7,319 yards (long par 70)

: 7,319 yards (long par 70) Average Fairway Width : 26-30 yards (estimated)

: 26-30 yards (estimated) Average Green Size : 5,000 square feet (small)

: 5,000 square feet (small) Green Type : Bent/Poa

: Bent/Poa Stimpmeter: N/A

Royal Montreal Course Key Stats

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

The course has hosted the Canadian Open, most recently in 2014, as well as the 2007 Presidents Cup.

In 2007, the United States, captained by Jack Nicklaus, beat the International team, captained by Gary Player, 19.5 to 14.5.

The landing areas have been tightened up. In addition, the fairway bunkering and four-inch rough should penalize errant drives in attempt to mitigate the US's driving distance advantage.

Greenside bunkers (and just a lot of bunkers in general -- 71 of them) make this feel like an overall test for the world's best.

2024 Presidents Cup Captains

Jim Furyk will be the captain for the United States. Furyk captained the 2018 Ryder Cup team, which the USA lost 17.5 to 10.5 at Le Golf National in France.

Mike Weir will captain the International team. Weir has been an assistant captain for the International team in 2017 and 2019.

2024 Presidents Cup Rosters

Team USA Team International Scottie Scheffler Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) Xander Schauffele Sungjae Im (South Korea) Collin Morikawa Adam Scott (Australia) Wyndham Clark Tom Kim (South Korea) Patrick Cantlay Jason Day (Australia) Sahith Theegala Byeong Hun An (South Korea) Sam Burns Corey Conners (Canada) View Full Table

Interestingly, the International team has a higher average driving distance and three of the four longest drivers in the field over the last 50 rounds, via datagolf.

However, the USA's average true strokes gained per round in this span is +1.56; for the International team, it's +1.29.

For 2024, the gap is +1.54 to +1.13 in favor of the United States, suggesting the International side is trending a bit.

But this team strength gap (+0.41) is comparable to the following years, three of which were hosted by the International side:

2005: USA (+0.39) at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club USA won 18.5 to 15.5

2007: USA (+0.33) at Royal Montreal Golf Club USA won 19.5 to 14.5

2011: USA (+0.40) at Royal Melbourne Golf Club USA won 19 to 15

2015: USA (+0.42) at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea USA won 15.5 to 14.5



(Note: 34 points were available in 2005, 2007, and 2011.)

2024 Presidents Cup Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Based on history and team strength, the odds are definitely in the favor of the United States to win.

As mentioned above, in comparable events, the US has gone out and won -- often by solid margins.

The US roster houses the top three golfers in strokes gained: approach as well as four of the top six.

Again, I want to point out that the top of the distance list favors the International team (namely Byeong Hun An, Min Woo Lee, and Taylor Pendrith inside the top four with Wyndham Clark and Xander Schauffele rounding out the top five).

But if the intent here is to narrow the fairways and penalize errant shots, then the USA might actually be benefitting.

The accuracy leaders over the last 50 rounds are all Americans: Collin Morikawa (+12.0% accuracy versus average), Russell Henley (+11.0%), Scottie Scheffler (+8.1%), and Brian Harman (+7.7%).

Three of the four least accurate drivers are on the International side: Taylor Pendrith (-2.7%), Mackenzie Hughes (-3.5%), and Byeong Hun An (-8.2%).

The high end of the USA's roster (and, by extension, the weaker golfers at the bottom of the International roster) should be the difference here.

Again, Team USA is favored heavily (-250) to win outright, and it's hard to dispute that based on the team strength differentials.

The biggest variable here, though, is that this is hosted by the International side, which has historically led to tighter events -- as well as the International side's lone win and the only tie in history.

In the last four International-hosted Presidents Cups (so, excluding the 1998 win and 2003 draw), the average margin has been 3.0 points in the USA's favor with the gaps being +5, +4, +1, and +2. The most notable there are the final two, which adhere to the 30-point format in use currently.

Based on team strength, host side, and event setup, the closest comp event in history is the 2015 iteration, a 15.5 to 14.5 win for the USA.

The International side is a bit underrated here -- in my opinion -- and while the USA has the stronger side, some key variables are such that this one could be relatively tight.

Xander Schauffele's 2024 season has been quite phenomenal, and he has a 6-3-0 Presidents Cup record in his career.

In 2022, he went 3-1-0, tying for fourth on the team with three full points.

Two players for the USA -- Jordan Spieth (5-0-0) and Justin Thomas (4-1-0) played all five matches in 2022, so there's a chance volume is spread out if the USA gets out to an early lead.

But with the assumption that this one isn't a runaway, the USA should lean on their studs a bit more. Either way, Schauffele should be a staple this week.

Historically speaking, OWGR rank within a team has explained a lot of match volume, especially for the International side. That is to say: higher-ranked golfers tend to play more matches.

With that in mind, the clear standout is Hideki Matsuyama (7th in the OWGR). Nobody else on the International team is ranked better than 18th (Adam Scott).

Not only that, but he rates out as the best golfer in datagolf's rankings (6th) on the International roster.

Matsuyama sports a 7-10-5 career Presidents Cup record and went 1-3-1 in 2022 as one of five on the International roster to play all five matches. In 2022, he was ranked 17th in the world and is in better form now than then.

