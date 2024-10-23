2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Contenders
The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!
There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).
The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Race Information
- Date: November 1, 2024
- Distance: 1 mile (turf)
- Purse: $1,000,000
- Grade: 1
- Age: 2
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Contenders
Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf:
Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
|Scythian
|Junior Alvarado
|William Mott
|Lawrence Goichman
|May Day Ready
|Lanfranco Dettori
|Joseph Lee
|White Birch Farm, Inc.
|Anshoda (IRE)
|B Loughnane
|D Loughnane
|Silk Fan Syndicate
|Vixen
|John Velazquez
|Mark Casse
|Jason Edward Howard
|Abientot
|Dylan Davis
|Mark Casse
|Killora Stud, LLC
|Nitrogen
|Sahin Civaci
|Mark Casse
|D. J. Stable, LLC
|Correto
|Jorge Ruiz
|H. Motion
|Calumet Farm
New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!