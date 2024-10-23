2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Race Information

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Distance: 1 mile (turf)

1 mile (turf) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Scythian Junior Alvarado William Mott Lawrence Goichman May Day Ready Lanfranco Dettori Joseph Lee White Birch Farm, Inc. Anshoda (IRE) B Loughnane D Loughnane Silk Fan Syndicate Vixen John Velazquez Mark Casse Jason Edward Howard Abientot Dylan Davis Mark Casse Killora Stud, LLC Nitrogen Sahin Civaci Mark Casse D. J. Stable, LLC Correto Jorge Ruiz H. Motion Calumet Farm View Full Table ChevronDown

