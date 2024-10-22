2024 Breeders' Cup Classic Contenders

The 2023 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for 5:40 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Classic Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance : 1 1/4 miles (dirt)

: 1 1/4 miles (dirt) Purse : $7,000,000

: $7,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders Cup Classic Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders Cup Classic:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Fierceness John Velazquez Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Inc. City of Troy Ryan Moore Aidan O'Brien Orpendale/Chelston/Wynatt Forever Young (JPN) Ryusei Sakai Yoshito Yahagi Northern Racing Sierra Leone Flavien Prat Chad Brown Debby M. Oxley Highland Falls Flavien Prat Brad Cox Godolphin Ushba Tesoro (JPN) Yuga Kawada Noboru Takagi Chiyoda Farm Shizunai Arthur's Ride Junior Alvarado William Mott Helen Barbazon, Joseph Barbazon &Tapit Syndicate View Full Table ChevronDown

