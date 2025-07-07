2 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 9

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which quarterfinals matches could have the most betting value on Tuesday.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 9

Taylor Fritz vs. Karen Khachanov

Taylor Fritz is no stranger to lengthy encounters at Wimbledon, and excluding a retirement-shortened match in the last round, he's gone four or five sets in his three full matches. Fritz was a quarterfinalist at 2024 Wimbledon, as well, and he went four-plus sets in four of his five matches. Over his career, just 8 of his 24 full matches have finished in straight sets.

Similarly, Karen Khachanov has already played two five-setters en route to these quarterfinals, and only 7 of his 21 career Wimbledon matches have been completed in straight sets. Dating back to last season, four of his last six Wimbledon matches have gone four-plus sets.

Given these trends, it would be surprising to see this match end in straight sets, and four-plus sets would very likely exceed this total, particularly if one goes to a tiebreak. While Fritz is a deserving favorite as a top-five seed, Khachanov leads their head-to-head 2-0, so he shouldn't go out quietly.

Massey Ratings' matchup tool projects five sets as the most likely outcome, too.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Even with Amanda Anisimova needing a deciding set to defeat her last two opponents, she's covered this spread in all four matches. She should be able to keep that streak going with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on tap.

Pavlyuchenkova is a surprise quarterfinalist, as she last reached the Wimbledon quarters nine years ago. While the 34-year-old has performed well on grass this year, it's historically been her worst surface (50.0% win rate), per Tennis Abstract. She's also had an inconsistent 2025 campaign, at one point losing six of seven matches before turning things around ahead of Wimbledon.

On the other hand, Anisimova is up to a stellar 70.0% career win rate on grass and is now 10-2 on the surface in 2025. The 23-year-old is 3-0 lifetime against Pavlyuchenkova -- two of which came last year -- which is another promising sign.

Massey Ratings is also confident in Anisimova, projecting a 73% win probability.

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

