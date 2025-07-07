2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Wings at Mercury on Monday 7/7/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Wings at Mercury

The Wings and Mercury face off for the second time in four days tonight. Dallas won by 9 at home last week despite missing Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington, and Maddy Siegrist.

Those three are out again tonight, though Phoenix will also be down two of their top players.

As such, this is a nice spot to back the Wings +6. Phoenix's net rating craters from +12 with Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally on the floor to +3.1 when star forward Alyssa Thomas is on without her two running mates.

That could spell trouble for Phoenix given how well the Wings played them at full strength last time out. Rookies Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James combined for 51 in the win, while 6-7 center Li Yueru notched a double double. Those three have been a bright spot for this Dallas roster, with their three-person net rating hovering at +15.8 in a 76-minute sample.

With those three running the show against a short-handed Mercury side, I'm happy to buy into Dallas +6. Their +198 moneyline odds are worth a look, too.

Satou Sabally (32.5%) and Kahleah Copper (32%) currently lead the Mercury in usage rate, followed by Alyssa Thomas (22.8%) and Lexi Held (20.2%).

Tonight, only Thomas is active: the other three have been ruled out.

That bodes well for her props, even if they're a touch inflated. On the season, Thomas has compiled a 28.5% usage rate across 75 minutes with Sabally and Copper sidelined. She's averaged 23.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 13.1 assists per 100 possessions in such minutes -- compared to 20.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 16.3 assists when sharing the floor with the two.

With a higher usage rate coming Alyssa Thomas's way, both her points and rebounds props are in play tonight. Her combined points + rebounds (PR) prop is set at over/under 24.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

That's a number Thomas could surpass with both sides missing key pieces. Rotowire projects Thomas for 17.9 points and 9.6 rebounds in an enhanced role -- good for 27.5 PR.

The Wings have been better on defense of late, but they're still just 10th in defensive rating on the year. It doesn't hurt Thomas's cause that this game is in Phoenix, either. She's averaged 14.9 points on an efficient 56.3% shooting at home, while Dallas has the second-worst road scoring defense.

Considering how much volume Alyssa Thomas should see, the -104 odds on her to go over 24.5 points + rebounds warrant a closer look.

