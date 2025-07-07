New Casino Games Spotlight: Rocket Reels

Hacksaw Gaming's Rocket Reels is like going on a spree to outer space but without a spacesuit. The rockets destroy symbols in their path to launch and leave a trail of up to 75x multipliers. This online slot real money game can have several cluster wins on its 7x7 reels.

You can place a minimum wager of 0.20 and a maximum bet of 100. Rocket Reels’ default RTP is 96.3%, which is a little higher than the industry average. This RTP will go up to 96.34% when you use the Bonus Buy feature.

If you're lucky, you could win 10,000x your wager in this high volatility game. You can use features like the Wild, UFO, and multiplier rockets to boost your winning chances. Stay glued to this page to learn how to spin Rocket Reels at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Rocket Reels

Rocket Reels is a game that anyone can pick up and play. The menu is accessible by clicking the three-line menu in the lower left corner. Here, you can access the info, turbo, and sound settings.

On the main screen, adjust the bet level using the up and down arrows. You can stake from 0.20 to 100 per spin. Autoplay lets you play multiple rounds automatically. Press the autoplay button and choose the game rounds to enable this feature.

To win, line up 5+ matching connecting symbols anywhere on the grid. With each win, the winning symbols are emptied and replaced with fresh ones. This will keep happening as long as new wins keep appearing on the reels. You can win up to 10,000x your wager in this game.

Rocket Reels Slot Visuals and Sounds

The simple background design of Rocket Reels instantly sets a space adventure tone. You're dropped into an alien world, far away from Earth. A planet with a lot of rocks, engulfed in purple darkness, is visible on the reels. Jagged, rocky cliffs float in the background, giving a sense of low gravity.

Adding to the air of enigmatic space is the appearance of faraway stars dotting the sky. The stones appear to float. This enhances the feeling of being where gravity doesn't exist. A yellow-lit lava pit is on the lower left. This light contrasts and deepens the normally cool setting.

The slow background movement creates an immersive experience. Cartoonish 3D and gentle lighting give it a playful feel. The game uses vibrant, otherworldly graphics to keep players engaged.

The layout is appealing and well-done. The sound provides a subtle sense of anticipation and fits the gameplay. Players are drawn into a space mining mission in this thrilling slot game. The lower-paying symbols are the yellow, blue, green, orange, and purple stones. The planets in shades of green, blue, orange, purple, and red pay the highest. The purple wild symbols can appear during the spins.

Special Features of Rocket Reels

Hacksaw Gaming takes this trip to outer space seriously by incorporating features to make the trip easy. Below are unique Rocket Reels features:

Wild

The Wild is the purple round icon with the word “Wild” boldly inscribed. It can replace any paying symbol in the game. The wild is only active in the bonus spins mode.

Cascade

Cascades activate whenever you spin the reels and get winning clusters. When a winning combination is complete, the symbols that made it will vanish from view. Then, new symbols will drop to fill the slots. As long as the cascade keeps producing winning clusters, this will keep happening.

Multiplier Rockets

Rocks are launched into the air and smash symbols as they rise through the reels. After that, the rockets will leave a trail of multipliers at every level of the symbol. With each new symbol drop, there's an opportunity to increase your win. This happens by overlaying a multiplier on a winning cluster. Several multipliers on the same winning cluster are added before multiplying the win.

Three distinct rocket types are available, each with its unique multiplier value. Each reel can only have one rocket on it at any one time. All landed rockets will launch in the bonus spins feature. However, in the base game, you need 3 or more rockets to trigger a rocket launch.

UFO

A UFO sighting is possible if you're fortunate. On spins where rockets have been launched, the UFO appears at random. It will remove symbols from the grid by beaming up an arbitrary number of symbols. A minimum of 20 and a maximum of all of them are possible to obtain. After that, new symbols will descend to take their place. The UFO can show up in both the main game and the bonus spins feature.

Bonus Buy

In this online casino real money slot, you can buy bonus features in the main game. Click the "BUY BONUS" button to purchase the features. Using this feature, the RTP goes up to 96.34%.

Is Rocket Reels a Good Slot?

The special features in Rocket Reels enhance the overall experience and add something new to enjoy. Waiting for drops to finish is exciting, and cascade gameplay fits in perfectly.

Rocket Reels suits players who like classic and modern gameplay. Even without any features enabled, the base game is fun. The action takes a radical turn when unique symbols like wilds or other features land on the reels.

In Rocket Reels, the multipliers are the deciding factor. With the rockets, you can secure multiplier values up to 75x. To go on this gentle trip to space, spin Rocket Reels at FanDuel Casino.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

21+ and present in CT, NJ, PA, MI or WV. Gambling Problem? Call 1-888-789-7777 or text "CTGAMB" to 53342 (CT), 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).