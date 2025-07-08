2 Best Wimbledon Bets and Predictions for Day 10

Perhaps the most revered of the four Grand Slams, Wimbledon is underway.

We're into the second week, and FanDuel Sportsbook has Wimbledon odds for all the matches in the coming days.

Let's see which quarterfinals matches could have the most betting value on Wednesday.

Wimbledon Betting Picks for Day 10

Mirra Andreeva vs. Belinda Bencic

Mirra Andreeva hasn't dropped a set through four matches -- including a mostly one-sided win over world No. 10 Emma Navarro -- so fading her against Belinda Bencic might ultimately come away looking silly. However, these odds are tempting enough to consider backing the Bencic against the 18-year-old phenom.

While this is Bencic's first Wimbledon quarterfinals, she had previously reached the fourth round three times, and she has her highest career win rate on grass (68.5%), per Tennis Abstract. Despite sitting out most of 2024 on maternity leave, she reached the fourth round at the Australian Open and won a WTA 500 title at Abu Dhabi earlier this year, so she's gotten back up to speed rather quickly.

Bencic's most recent win came in straight sets against Ekaterina Alexandrova, who ranks eighth in Tennis Abstact's grass Elo ratings, so it's not like the Swiss player has had a cupcake draw to reach this point, too.

There's no doubt Andreeva has been impressive, so it's easy to forget that grass has been her most iffy surface in her young career. Even with her run here, she's just 8-5 lifetime on grass (excluding qualifying matches), and prior to this event, she had lost four of her last five grass matches dating back to last year, which included a first-round exit in last year's Wimbledon.

Tennis Abstract forecasts a 42.6% win probability for Bencic, which would shake out to about +135 odds. Perhaps Andreeva is finally figuring things out on this surface and never looks back, but there's value in siding with the underdog.

Jannik Sinner vs. Ben Shelton

This is a tricky match to predict. On the one hand, Jannik Sinner is lucky to still be alive after Grigor Dimitrov went up 2-0 sets on Monday but was forced to retire in the third due to injury. On top of that, Sinner is dealing with an elbow injury of his own and underwent on MRI on Tuesday, further casting doubt over his form entering this match.

On the other hand, Ben Shelton is 1-5 versus Sinner in their head-to-head and has lost five straight to the world No. 1. These haven't exactly been close matches, either, as the American has lost every set over this losing skid.

As of this writing, it's unclear what the result of Sinner's MRI is, but it's logical to think that if he doesn't withdraw, he and his team thinks his injury isn't serious and that he still has a shot at winning this tournament.

With that in mind, if Sinner decides to keep going, this could be a buying opportunity at what's a much lower spread than we would normally see. Tennis Abstract projects Sinner to win 87.5% of the time while Massey Ratings pegs him for a 94.0% win probability. His -365 moneyline odds imply a 78.5% chance, showing how much lower the market is on Sinner following his injury.

