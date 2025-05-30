2 Best UEFA Champions League Final Bets and Player Props for Inter vs. PSG

England's FA Cup will be lifted on Saturday, with Crystal Palace and Manchester City battling it out in the final, which starts at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Finals tend to be nervy affairs where players are conservative out of fear of making a big mistake that leads to a goal. That's resulted in a lot of low-scoring UCL finals lately as each of the last six finals have gone under 2.5 goals. Four of those produced only a single goal.

I think we'll see a similar type of match on Saturday, and I think both sides prefer that style, too.

While Inter's two-leg semifinal versus Barcelona featured an eye-popping 12 goals, Barcelona's high-risk style had a lot to do with that. Inter have a top-notch defense. In the league phase of the UCL, they gave up an astounding one goal across eight matches. In the knockout rounds, they held Feyenoord to one goal over two legs before keeping Bayern Munich's high-octane attack to three goals over two matches. In short, they're very good defensively, and what happened versus Barca was an outlier.

PSG have an excellent defense, as well. Across Europe's big-five leagues, PSG have allowed the third-fewest expected goals (xG) in domestic-league play. In the latter stages of the UCL, PSG held Brest without a goal across two legs, kept an elite Liverpool side to one goal over two matches and held Arsenal to one goal over two legs. While Aston Villa scored four goals on PSG over two games in the quarters, Villa did so despite mustering only 2.7 xG.

With two top-tier defenses in a match where conservative play usually wins out, I'm backing the under.

I'm recommending this prop under the assumption that Doue starts over Bradley Barcola, something he did in both legs versus Arsenal in the semis.

Doue has emerged as one of Europe's top young talents. The 19-year-old has totaled three goals and two assists in only seven UCL starts this campaign. He was electric against Arsenal, firing off five shots over the two matches, including one shot on target in each leg. In his last Champions League start before the games against the Gunners, Doue placed three shots on target against Villa.

Inter had a lot of trouble with Barcelona right-winger Lamine Yamal last round. Doue isn't Yamal, but he's a similar type of player as a winger who can dribble and loves to take on defenders. We took Doue to get a shot on target in the second leg versus Arsenal, and I'm going back to the well for Saturday's final.

