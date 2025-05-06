2 Best Bets and Player Props for PSG vs. Arsenal in the Champions League Semifinal

We've arrived at the penultimate match of this season's UEFA Champions League as the semifinals conclude Wednesday with a date between PSG and Arsenal in Paris.

When looking at the Champions League soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

Betting Picks for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal Semifinal Match

The results haven't always gone PSG's way at home this UCL campaign, but their performances at the Parc des Princes have been excellent. They can continue that home form on Wednesday, and I'm intrigued by their +105 moneyline.

In their three knockout-round home matches, PSG have easily topped Brest (3.2-0.9) Liverpool (1.6-0.3) and Aston Villa (1.9-0.9) on expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model. In the league phase, they held an xG advantage of 9.5-2.8 across their four home matches, which included top-tier foes in Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

PSG picked up a 1-0 win in London in the first leg. While they lost the xG battle 1.7-1.2, that's a little misleading as PSG got their goal early and started to play more defensively as the match wore on, helping the Gunners accumulate xG.

I don't think we'll see PSG sit back much in the second leg unless they get a comfortable advantage. The Parisians have arguably been the competition's premier side since the league phase ended, and they should be too much for Arsenal. I am backing PSG to win the second leg, and it certainly helps that Ousmane Dembele is expected to be fit after coming off early in the first leg.

Doué seems to have overtaken Bradley Barcola as PSG's starting right-winger. As long as Doué starts, I like him to get a shot on target.

In the first leg, Doué played 75 minutes and took two shots, one of which was on target. He was a dangerous threat all game as he attempted five dribble take-ons. Despite starting just twice in this season's Champions League, Doué is averaging 1.95 shots on target per 90 minutes in the competition.

No matter how this match plays out, Doué can make it work. If PSG see a lot of the ball at home, that'll give him chances to operate in attacking areas. If PSG opt to sit back and be more defensive after an early tally, Doué's pace makes him a lethal threat on the counter.

