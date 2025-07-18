Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (50-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-52)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:35 p.m. ET

7:35 p.m. ET Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida

George M. Steinbrenner Field -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and MASN2

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

TB: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196)

TB: -1.5 (+162) | BAL: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-6, 4.60 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Orioles) - 5-7, 5.18 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Charlie Morton (5-7, 5.18 ERA). When Bradley starts, his team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season. Bradley's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 5-8-0 ATS record in Morton's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Orioles have a 4-2 record in Morton's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (61.3%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -124 favorite on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are +1.5 on the spread (-196 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +162 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Orioles on July 18 is 9. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have come away with 28 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 20-16 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 94 opportunities.

The Rays are 44-50-0 against the spread in their 94 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 45 total times this season. They've gone 21-24 in those games.

Baltimore has a 13-14 record (winning 48.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 93 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-50-3).

The Orioles have a 38-55-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay in total hits (90) this season while batting .252 with 42 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .292 and a slugging percentage of .499.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 137th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.454) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Diaz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a walk and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .399.

Jake Mangum has two home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .310 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn has racked up 78 hits with a .382 on-base percentage, leading the Orioles in both statistics. He's batting .286 and slugging .458.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is slugging .455 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 39th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 52nd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .218.

Jackson Holliday has 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .259.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

6/29/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2025: 11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/27/2025: 22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

22-8 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/19/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2025: 12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/17/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/16/2025: 7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/8/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/6/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

