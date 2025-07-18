Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18
Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Braves Game Info
- New York Yankees (53-43) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-53)
- Date: Friday, July 18, 2025
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and YES
Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-110) | ATL: (-106)
- Spread: NYY: - | ATL: -
- Total: -
Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Yankees) vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-7, 0.00 ERA
Strider (3-7) will start for the Braves. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Yankees. The Braves are 3-8-0 ATS in Strider's 11 starts with a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Strider start this season -- they lost.
Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (56.9%)
Yankees vs Braves Moneyline
- Atlanta is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -110 favorite on the road.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 49 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 49-35 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 95 opportunities.
- The Yankees have an against the spread record of 43-52-0 in 95 games with a line this season.
- The Braves are 5-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.8% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Atlanta has a record of 5-14 (26.3%).
- In the 91 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-50-6).
- The Braves have a 39-52-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 125 hits and an OBP of .462 to go with a slugging percentage of .733. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .355 batting average, as well.
- He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Cody Bellinger is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .336.
- His batting average is 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 24th.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.345/.431.
- Anthony Volpe has 10 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has put up 94 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .262 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 71st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Marcell Ozuna's .366 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .396.
- Including all qualified players, he is 121st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .220.
- Ronald Acuna has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .323.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!