Yankees vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

Yankees vs Braves Game Info

New York Yankees (53-43) vs. Atlanta Braves (42-53)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and YES

Yankees vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-110) | ATL: (-106)

NYY: (-110) | ATL: (-106) Spread: NYY: - | ATL: -

NYY: - | ATL: - Total: -

Yankees vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Yankees) vs Spencer Strider (Braves) - 3-7, 0.00 ERA

Strider (3-7) will start for the Braves. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Yankees. The Braves are 3-8-0 ATS in Strider's 11 starts with a set spread. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Strider start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.9%)

Yankees vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -110 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Braves Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 49 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 49-35 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 41 of their 95 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 43-52-0 in 95 games with a line this season.

The Braves are 5-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 23.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Atlanta has a record of 5-14 (26.3%).

In the 91 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Braves, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-50-6).

The Braves have a 39-52-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 125 hits and an OBP of .462 to go with a slugging percentage of .733. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .355 batting average, as well.

He ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 34th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 70th, and his slugging percentage 24th.

Paul Goldschmidt has 96 hits this season and has a slash line of .287/.345/.431.

Anthony Volpe has 10 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .214 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has put up 94 hits, a team-best for the Braves. He's batting .262 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 71st in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna's .366 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .396.

Including all qualified players, he is 121st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .220.

Ronald Acuna has seven doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .323.

