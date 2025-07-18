Tigers vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Detroit Tigers taking on the Texas Rangers.

Tigers vs Rangers Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-38) vs. Texas Rangers (48-49)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and FDSDET

Tigers vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

DET: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160)

DET: -1.5 (+132) | TEX: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-3, 2.95 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-7, 4.15 ERA

The probable starters are Reese Olson (4-3) for the Tigers and Patrick Corbin (6-7) for the Rangers. Olson's team is 4-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Olson's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Corbin starts, the Rangers are 9-8-0 against the spread. The Rangers are 5-8 in Corbin's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (63%)

Tigers vs Rangers Moneyline

Detroit is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Rangers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Rangers. The Tigers are +132 to cover, and the Rangers are -160.

Tigers vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Rangers on July 18 is 8.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (66.1%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 35 of 53 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 45 of 91 chances this season.

In 91 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 48-43-0 against the spread.

The Rangers have won 36% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-32).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a 14-25 record (winning only 35.9% of its games).

In the 96 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-57-1).

The Rangers have gone 50-46-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.544) and total hits (104) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 29th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Greene will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a triple, two home runs and six RBIs.

Gleyber Torres has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He's batting .281 and slugging .425.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 36th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Torres has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .234 with a .489 slugging percentage and 59 RBI this year.

Zach McKinstry has been key for Detroit with 82 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .239. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 121st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 104th and he is 124th in slugging.

Josh Smith has a .356 OBP while slugging .419. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .281.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Wyatt Langford has racked up 72 hits, a team-high for the Rangers.

Corey Seager has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 walks while batting .266.

Tigers vs Rangers Head to Head

5/11/2025: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/10/2025: 10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/9/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2024: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/4/2024: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/3/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2024: 9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-7 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/17/2024: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/16/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/15/2024: 1-0 TEX (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

