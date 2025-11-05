2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/5/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Columbus Blue Jackets at Calgary Flames

Moneyline Columbus Blue Jackets Nov 6 2:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Calgary Flames are the only NHL team that hasn't reached double-digit points in the standings yet this season, and most of their underlying numbers haven't been great. Offensively, the Flames have been one of the league's worst scoring teams, and that's unlikely to get much better, as they rank just 28th in expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.81).

Calgary has struggled defensively, as well, and while their could be positive regression coming on that front due to being middle of the pack in expected goals against per 60 (3.09), starting goalie Dustin Wolf hasn't helped the cause. Wolf has allowed -0.614 goals saved above expected per 60, leading to -6.7 goals saved above expected.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been solid enough offensively to do some damage tonight, ranking 12th in expected goals for per 60 (3.26) and 5th in Corsi for per 60 (63.22). In their case, Columbus has a poor team defense has been saved by stellar play by both of their goalies, and tonight's projected starter, Jet Greaves, has the NHL's fifth-most goals saved above expected (7.7) despite making just six starts so far.

The Blue Jackets' suspect defense will likely come back to haunt them in the long run, but the Flames don't look like the team that's going to make them pay. As an ever so slight underdog, I like backing a Columbus victory at plus money.

San Jose Sharks at Seattle Kraken

Total Goals Under Nov 6 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For as bad as the San Jose Sharks' defense has been, these two teams have some of the league's worst offensive metrics, making it difficult to see this turning into a high-scoring game.

The Seattle Kraken have missed last year's team points leader, Jared McCann, to injury since mid-October, and they weren't expected to be a particularly strong offense to begin with. Seattle ranks 31st in expected goals for per 60 minutes (2.68), 30th in Corsi for per 60 (50.68), 32nd in high-danger chances per 60 (8.27).

Unsurprisingly, the Sharks are in the same ballpark offensively, sitting 32nd in expected goals per 60 (2.63), 31st in Corsi for per 60 (50.00), and 26th in high-danger chances per 60 (10.73). Particularly with the Kraken having a team defense that's fourth in expected goals against per 60 (2.73) with respectable goaltending, it's hard to see San Jose getting many goals.

That likely means Seattle will find a way to score enough goals to get a home win against a defense that's 25th in expected goals against per 60 (3.48) and projects to have Yaroslav Askarov between the pipes (-0.429 goals saved above expected per 60).

But with the Kraken coming in as a hefty -164 moneyline favorite, backing this offense to cover the spread feels dicey, as well. Therefore, I'm inclined to bet that we see few goals scored overall, keeping this contest under 6.5 total goals.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.