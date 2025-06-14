2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers at Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

Even with the Stanley Cup Final underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

Panthers at Oilers Game 5 Betting Picks

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Somehow, the Stanley Cup Final games find a way to get more entertaining with each passing contest. Last time out, the Edmonton Oilers erased a 3-0 deficit to take the lead in the third period. Subsequently, the Florida Panthers scored with 10 seconds remaining to force overtime, only to lose in the extra frame. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Game 5, as the series shifts back to Edmonton, tied at two games apiece.

Sharp bettors have been waiting for a low-scoring affair throughout the Stanley Cup Final. Game 3 was the closest to staying beneath the total, but a meaningless power-play goal late in the third pushed the score to 6-1 and sent over bettors to cash their tickets at the window. The series will eventually tighten up, but the underlying metrics point toward another high-scoring affair on Saturday night.

Quality chances continue to flow naturally in this series, and both teams have elite scorers capable of finishing. Through four games, the Oilers are averaging 16.3 quality chances per game. Only once across that stretch have they fallen below 14, and even when adjusted for overtime, the Oilers continue to flourish.

Likewise, the Panthers are putting in work in the attacking zone. The defending champs are up to 15.0 high-danger chances per game, recording at least 11 in all but one of those contests.

Most importantly, both teams are capitalizing on those opportunities. The Oilers have eclipsed three goals at five-on-five in two of four. Florida put forth a more consistent effort, totaling nine goals at five-on-five across those four outings.

At home, the Oilers’ offensive advantage becomes even more pronounced at Rogers Place. We saw them storm back in Game 4, and finding that offensive rhythm becomes less daunting at home. That offensive wave should persist on Saturday night, leaving an edge on the over.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch isn’t shy about making changes to his lineup. Players have come in and out of the lineup based on performance and need. Likewise, Knoblauch will continue to ride the hot hand between the pipes. However, we have seen him consistently deploy Corey Perry in a scoring capacity with the Oilers’ big guns. With that, Perry has cemented his position as one of the most dangerous scorers on the team.

Granted, he was held pointless on Thursday night; however, that was the first time in six games that Perry failed to record at least a point. His fruitless effort stands in contrast to his sustained production and usage. The former Hart Trophy winner recorded four shots on goal while seeing almost 19 minutes of ice time. More impressively, he continues to boast the team's premier analytics profile.

Perry has been sensational in the attacking zone. So much so that his relative metrics surpass those of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. While the top two Oilers surpass Perry in terms of absolute production, Perry’s 71.9% scoring chance rating is six points ahead of Draisaitl’s (65.9%) and almost 10 points ahead of McDavid’s (62.8%). Still, his offensive proficiency in high-danger opportunities is even more pronounced. So far this postseason, Perry is toting a 74.2% rating, easily surpassing McDavid and Draisaitl’s respective marks of 64.2% and 68.8%.

Skating next to McDavid and Draisaitl has benefits, but Perry has proven capable even without the dynamic duo. Based on the current betting prices, we see an advantage in backing Perry as an any time goal scorer in Game 5.

