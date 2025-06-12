2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers at Panthers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Even with the Stanley Cup Final underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Oilers at Panthers Game 4 Betting Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Everyone who tuned into Game 3 saw the exact same thing -- the Edmonton Oilers did not have it. The Florida Panthers absolutely trounced the Oilers. For anyone who didn’t tune in, somehow the 6-1 still didn’t do the Panthers’ effort justice. That showing wasn’t an accurate representation of what the Oilers are capable of. While an improved effort might not be enough to win, the Oilers should at least be able to force overtime in Game 4.

The analytics from Monday night paint a masterpiece of dominance. Most of the game was spent on special teams, with only 32:55 played at five-on-five. Still, the Oilers were held to a laughable eight scoring and three high-danger attempts. Not surprisingly, they failed to muster any goals on that minimal production, getting out-scored 3-0 at five-on-five in Game 3.

The silver lining is that Edmonton’s five-on-five play wasn’t as bad as the score implies. The Western Conference champs actually outplayed the Panthers, generating a 54.0% expected goals-for rating. Through three games, that means the Oilers have held the advantage in all but one of those contests.

Moreover, the Panthers are once again treading on unsustainable ground. Over the last two games, Florida has put together a 46.4% expected goals-for rating, nearly half of their actual benchmark of 85.7%. As dominant as they have looked, the Panthers are well beyond their projected total, implying regression is forthcoming.

The Oilers were utterly outclassed in Game 3. Now, they face the most pivotal test of their postseason, trying to split the series before heading home for Game 5. An improved effort is inevitable, but it still might not be enough to claim victory. As has been the case in two of the first three games, overtime seems like the most profitable entry point heading into Thursday’s clash in Sunrise.

Inarguably one of the most risky propositions on the board, we can’t overlook the value in backing Stuart Skinner to bounce back with an improved effort in Game 4. We’re betting the Oilers' netminder will stop the first 20 shots he faces on Thursday night.

It is risky for several reasons. The most notable rationale is that Skinner has not yet been confirmed as the starter for Game 4. He was yanked in the third period of Game 3 after giving up five goals on 23 shots. Nevertheless, the pros outweigh the cons heading into tonight’s test.

As noted, the Panthers’ offense has teetered beyond sustainable levels. At five-on-five, they are scoring on 10.4% of shots in the Stanley Cup Final. Somehow, that represents a decrease in output relative to an extended view. Over their last nine, the Panthers are scoring on 13.0% of shots. Inevitably, that benchmark will continue to regress into the normal range.

At the same time, Skinner is due for a vastly superior effort. Over the last three games against the Panthers, he stopped just 86.6% of shots faced. While some of that was anticipated regression from the 94.4% save percentage he was toting in the seven games prior, he isn’t as bad as his recent efforts show.

We are anticipating a more disciplined effort from the Oilers on Thursday night. Included in that are fewer penalties and better defensive zone coverage. As they insulate their netminder, Skinner will return the favor and deliver one of his more memorable performances of the playoffs. At +700, we see a tremendous value in backing Stu to stop the first 20 shots he faces.

