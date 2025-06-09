2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers at Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

Even with the Stanley Cup Final underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Oilers at Panthers Game 3 Betting Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Two hard-fought overtime games later, the Stanley Cup Final shifts to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Florida Panthers pulled even in Friday night’s 4-3, putting forth another valiant effort versus the Edmonton Oilers. Insulated by their hometown faithful and boasting last change, the Panthers are poised to stake themselves to a 2-1 series lead.

Florida had no problem dictating pace on the road, an advantage that becomes even more pronounced at home. The defending champs out-possessed the Oilers in Games 1 and 2, combining for a 53.1% Corsi rating. Predictably, the Panthers were able to parlay that into a 56.3% scoring chance rating while out-scoring their hosts 5-4 at five-on-five across both outings.

More importantly, the Panthers were able to corral the Oilers’ potent attack. Edmonton was held to just one goal at five-on-five last time out, a feat that has only been accomplished on two other occasions this postseason. Notably, the Oilers’ big guns were held pointless on that tally. Wielding last change, Florida can continue to stymie Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the road.

The Panthers forced the Oilers to chase the puck at home, and we’re predicting another dominant performance at home. Based on our analysis, Florida’s chances of escaping Game 3 with the win are much better than the -140 betting line implies. That leaves an edge in backing the Panthers as mid-range chalk on Monday night.

The Panthers’ balanced attack remains a difference-maker in the Stanley Cup Final. Four different goal scorers got in on the action in Game 2, but one familiar name couldn’t find the back of the net. Carter Verhaeghe has been snake-bitten versus the Edmonton Oilers but should have some luck in getting back in the goal column at home.

Verhaeghe remains a prominent skater in Florida’s offensive schemes. He leads Panthers forwards in Corsi rating and scoring chances while sitting close behind with the third-most high-danger opportunities. In doing so, Verhaeghe has solidified his position as one of the top playmakers on the team.

We’ve seen Verhaeghe translate those opportunities to goals throughout the postseason. The two-time Stanley Cup winner also ranks as the Panthers’ leader in on-ice goals-for. Through 19 playoff games, Verhaeghe has been on the ice for 29 goals. Further, he has been a factor in 17 of those tallies, recording six goals and 11 assists. Still, there is room for improvement in terms of output.

So far this postseason, Verhaeghe is scoring on 13.6% of shot attempts, a benchmark that has dipped to 11.1% over his last 10. That puts him behind last year’s pace of 14.0% and below his scoring standard from five of the past six seasons.

Coming off another three-shot performance, Verhaeghe will undoubtedly be a factor in Game 3. While he’s a chalky pick to record a point, we see the most value in backing him to record a goal on Monday night.

