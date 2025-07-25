Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (60-43) vs. Athletics (43-62)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | OAK: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | OAK: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166)

HOU: -1.5 (+138) | OAK: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Astros) - 6-3, 4.46 ERA vs Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 8-7, 4.34 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ryan Gusto (6-3) versus the Athletics and Jeffrey Springs (8-7). Gusto and his team have a record of 5-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Gusto's team has been victorious in 45.5% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 5-6. The Athletics have gone 11-8-0 ATS in Springs' 19 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Springs' starts this season, and they went 8-6 in those games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (59.7%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -158 favorite, while the Athletics are a +134 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +138 to cover, while the Athletics are -166 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Astros-Athletics on July 25, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 39, or 56.5%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year, the Astros have won 11 of 19 games when listed as at least -158 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 102 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 53-49-0 against the spread in their 102 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have put together a 31-51 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.8% of those games).

The Athletics have a record of 11-25 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (30.6%).

The Athletics have played in 104 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-45-5).

The Athletics have collected a 52-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .465, fueled by 35 extra-base hits. He has a .281 batting average and an on-base percentage of .342.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Yainer Diaz has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .402 with an on-base percentage of .277.

Among qualifying batters, he is 109th in batting average, 154th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .233 with a .380 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 112 hits, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .275 and slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 48th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson's .353 on-base percentage and .440 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .311.

His batting average ranks fifth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 41st, and he is 69th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .256 with 16 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .238 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 42 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

