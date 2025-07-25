Royals vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Royals vs Guardians Game Info

Kansas City Royals (50-53) vs. Cleveland Guardians (51-51)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Apple TV+

Royals vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

KC: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164)

KC: +1.5 (-200) | CLE: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-9, 3.62 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 6-4, 3.54 ERA

The Royals will give the nod to Michael Wacha (4-9) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (6-4). Wacha and his team have a record of 8-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Wacha's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Guardians are 9-11-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 4-8 record in Williams' 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (55.6%)

Royals vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Royals, Cleveland is the underdog at -102, and Kansas City is -116 playing at home.

Royals vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Guardians are +164 to cover, while the Royals are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Guardians Over/Under

Royals versus Guardians on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Royals have been favorites in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Kansas City has come away with a win 18 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Royals' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 101 opportunities.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 51-50-0 in 101 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 59 total times this season. They've gone 24-35 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Cleveland has a 19-30 record (winning only 38.8% of its games).

In the 100 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-52-3).

The Guardians have a 52-48-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 116 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Witt has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345. He's batting .291 and slugging .440.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .269 with a .442 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Salvador Perez has been key for Kansas City with 97 hits, an OBP of .299 plus a slugging percentage of .466.

Perez has safely hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with two doubles, seven home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an on-base percentage of .372, a slugging percentage of .530, and has 110 hits, all club-bests for the Guardians (while batting .297).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting .287 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Carlos Santana has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .225.

Angel Martinez is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 11 walks.

Royals vs Guardians Head to Head

4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/11/2025: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 3/30/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/27/2025: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/4/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/3/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/2/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!