Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Texas Rangers playing the Atlanta Braves.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Rangers vs Braves Game Info

Texas Rangers (53-50) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-57)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: MLB Network, CW33, and FDSSO

Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

TEX: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 7-3, 1.58 ERA vs Joey Wentz (Braves) - 2-1, 5.71 ERA

The Rangers will call on Nathan Eovaldi (7-3) versus the Braves and Joey Wentz (2-1). When Eovaldi starts, his team is 10-6-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has a record of 5-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Wentz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Braves failed to cover. The Braves were the moneyline underdog for one Wentz start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (61.9%)

Rangers vs Braves Moneyline

Atlanta is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -162 favorite at home.

Rangers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Braves are -160 to cover, and the Rangers are +132.

Rangers vs Braves Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Rangers-Braves contest on July 25, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 32, or 66.7%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 14 of 17 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 102 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 55-47-0 against the spread in their 102 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've finished 5-17 in those games.

Atlanta has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Braves have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-52-6 record against the over/under.

The Braves have put together a 41-56-0 record against the spread this season (covering 42.3% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is hitting .228 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .307 while slugging .367.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 138th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 137th in slugging.

Josh Smith has 88 hits and an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .415. All three of those stats rank first among Texas hitters this season. He's batting .278.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 40th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager has 73 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.372/.502.

Seager takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with five doubles, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has 14 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has a team-best OBP (.371), while pacing the Braves in hits (102). He's batting .268 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Olson takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, eight walks and six RBIs.

Ozzie Albies has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .328 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 147th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 152nd in slugging percentage.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 64 walks.

Ronald Acuna is hitting .320 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!