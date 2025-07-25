Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 5:18 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-48) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-54)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

SEA: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 8-5, 2.76 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 7-7, 3.83 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (8-5) for the Mariners and Jose Soriano (7-7) for the Angels. Woo's team is 8-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Woo's team is 7-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Soriano starts, the Angels have gone 6-14-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of Soriano's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those games.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (55.9%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Mariners are +128 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -154.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

Mariners versus Angels on July 25 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (55.4%) in those games.

Seattle has a record of 24-18 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 100 opportunities.

The Mariners are 43-57-0 against the spread in their 100 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have gone 35-41 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a 28-34 record (winning 45.2% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-45-3).

The Angels have gone 55-46-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (95) this season while batting .256 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .615.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 85th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He's batting .254.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging in the major leagues.

Rodriguez has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a home run and two RBIs.

Randy Arozarena has collected 93 base hits, an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .467 this season.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .278 with 56 walks and 45 runs scored.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has totaled 90 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .233 and slugging .486 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel's .366 on-base percentage and .398 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .276.

His batting average is 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .276 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Jo Adell is hitting .234 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 24 walks.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/24/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

