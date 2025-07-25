Padres vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the San Diego Padres are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game.

Padres vs Cardinals Game Info

San Diego Padres (55-48) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (53-51)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SDPA

Padres vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-134) | STL: (+114)

SD: (-134) | STL: (+114) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160)

SD: -1.5 (+132) | STL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 10-2, 2.81 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 5-7, 5.20 ERA

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (10-2) against the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (5-7). Pivetta and his team have a record of 12-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has won 63.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-4). The Cardinals have a 9-10-0 ATS record in Mikolas' 19 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-8 record in Mikolas' 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (56.8%)

Padres vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Padres-Cardinals, San Diego is the favorite at -134, and St. Louis is +114 playing at home.

Padres vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +132 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -160.

Padres vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Cardinals game on July 25, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 30, or 60%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year San Diego has won 24 of 37 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 42 of their 101 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 101 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 55-46-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have won 26 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (49.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, St. Louis has a 10-16 record (winning only 38.5% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 53 times this season for a 53-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 53.5% of their games this season, going 54-47-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (114) this season. He's batting .289 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 17th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Machado will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 102 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .446.

Among qualified hitters, he is 69th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Tatis enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has collected 113 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Arraez heads into this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is batting .308 with three doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .267 with a .342 OBP and 35 RBI for San Diego this season.

Bogaerts enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has a team-high OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.433). He's batting .296.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 10th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Willson Contreras is batting .262 with 27 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Alec Burleson is leading the Cardinals with 91 hits.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .241 with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Padres vs Cardinals Head to Head

7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/23/2023: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!