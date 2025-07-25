Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (49-53) vs. Washington Nationals (41-61)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and MASN2

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | WSH: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | WSH: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | WSH: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 1-2, 6.26 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 4-9, 3.59 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (1-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (4-9) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Matthews and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Matthews' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. The Nationals have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Gore's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Gore's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (62.6%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Twins, Washington is the underdog at +116, and Minnesota is -136 playing at home.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Minnesota is +152 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Nationals contest on July 25, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 33, or 52.4%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 19-12 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 50-48-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have a 35-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Washington has a 25-34 record (winning 42.4% of its games).

In the 96 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-40-2).

The Nationals have put together a 49-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 92 hits and an OBP of .350 to go with a slugging percentage of .572. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 21st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 112th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .356 this season.

France has recorded a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Carlos Correa has seven home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 103 hits with a .374 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .272.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 54th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is 17th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .276. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is currently 44th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Luis Garcia is batting .261 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .226 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!