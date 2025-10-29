2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Maple Leafs at Blue Jackets

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season.

It's a long 82-game campaign, and the best selections each night can vary based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight's matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Maple Leafs vs. Blue Jackets

These two sides are pretty even on paper, so with both squads on a back-to-back and the game listed as a pick'em, I'll back the Blue Jackets at home.

Moneyline Columbus Blue Jackets Oct 29 11:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Early on, Columbus (50.0%) has a slight edge over Toronto (49.3%) in goals for percentage. If we look at just five-on-five splits, the Jackets have a larger advantage in expected goals for percentage -- 52.9% to 49.1%.

Toronto has been particularly poor away from home, sporting the fourth-worst expected goals percentage on the road at five on five (40.3%). The Leafs have played just two road games thus far, losing both by multiple goals.

Columbus has won four of five, and they can keep it going today against the Maple Leafs.

Defense has plagued Toronto thus far as the Leafs are permitting 3.6 goals per 60 minutes, the sixth-most. That includes 4.34 goals per 60 minutes on the road (second-most).

In short, this is a welcoming matchup for the Jackets' offensive players, and Dmitri Voronkov can take advantage.

Voronkov has tallied five goals and four assists so far, tying for the team lead in both categories. He's starting 23.8% of his shifts in the offensive zone and is taking 2.2 shots on goal per game.

Playing on the first line as well as the first power-play unit, Voronkov is in a good spot to record a point tonight.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token for a 3+ leg SGP or parlay on any NHL games taking place on October 29th through 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more NHL betting opportunities? Check out all of the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.