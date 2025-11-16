2 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Lions at Eagles

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Lions at Eagles on Sunday Night Football

The Eagles' defense is pretty stout across the board, but one area where they can be a little giving is to RBs in the passing game.

Enter Gibbs.

One of the most explosive RBs in the league, Gibbs is averaging 25.2 receiving yards per game, which is actually down from his 2024 clip of 30.4 receiving yards per game. In all, he's at 25.9 receiving yards per game for his career.

After playing 57% and 56% of the snaps his first two seasons, Gibbs is up to a 60% snap rate in 2025. He's played at least 66% of the snaps in all three of Detroit's losses this season, and while it's far from a lock the Lions lose on Sunday, they are 2.5-point road dogs against one of the best teams in football.

Philly has surrendered 35.4 receiving yards per game to running backs, the ninth-most.

Gibbs has big-play ability and can go for 22 yards in one or two catches if he gets into space. Our NFL player projections have him totaling 28.6 receiving yards on Sunday night.

FanDuel knows what they're doing -- there's a reason Jared Goff's rushing prop is where it is. But I'll bite.

Goff has run for at least six yards in four of nine games this campaign, and those are the only four games where he's gone over 0.5 rushing yards. Last season, he had at least one rushing yard in 10 of 17 games.

All we're really hoping for is one scramble of three or four yards, which could give us enough wiggle room to survive potential kneel downs at the end if the Lions win.

If you think the Lions pull off the W, then maybe this bet isn't for you, but if you're building an SGP that includes the Eagles' moneyline or a Philly cover, this is a fun leg to add in as an Eagles win eliminates Goff taking a late knee while also potentially putting Goff in a situation where he has to throw a lot, resulting more chances to turn a drop back into a scramble.

Plus, if Goff kneeling isn't a factor, one QB sneak could cash this.

Our model has Goff rushing for 4.5 yards versus the Eagles.

