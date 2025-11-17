3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Cowboys at Raiders

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Cowboys at Raiders on Monday Night Football

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer CeeDee Lamb +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Because passing touchdown are more widely distributed than rushing touchdowns, I don't often find value in short any-time touchdown numbers on stud pass-catchers.

The combo of lofty scoring expectations and an elite role for CeeDee Lamb help him get across the finish line.

In his full games, Lamb leads the Cowboys with a 29.0% target share. His red-zone target share dips to 21.7%, but his big-play ability means he isn't fully dependent on that to hit paydirt.

The Raiders haven't faced many true alpha receivers this year, so the production against them hasn't been off the charts. Lamb is different, though, and I'm willing to ride with him. Players with touchdown projections near his in my any time touchdown model have scored at a 52.3% clip, so +115 seems like a value.

Ashton Jeanty - Rushing + Receiving Yds Ashton Jeanty Over Nov 18 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This number has risen over the weekend as it was in the mid-70s back on Friday. I still think there's value left in the over, though.

Most of that revolves around the matchup. The Cowboys have bled production to running backs this year, allowing the third-highest schedule-adjusted explosive run rate and the second-highest success rate. Quinnen Williams will certainly help, but it's going to take more than one guy to make this a unit to avoid.

Ashton Jeanty hasn't had many matchups like this. The Cowboys are the softest matchup he has had in success rate and EPA per carry allowed to backs, and they're second-softest in explosive run rate allowed. That's why I don't want to fret much about his poor record of exceeding this number.

The Raiders have also been getting Jeanty more involved in the passing game of late, which is why I prefer to side with the combo market than with the rushing alone.

Tyler Lockett - Receiving Yds Tyler Lockett Over Nov 18 1:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Lockett could barely crack the field when he was with the Tennessee Titans, a team starting multiple rookie receivers who was down their veteran pass-catcher in Calvin Ridley. It's probably not wise to make him a focal point of this Raiders offense. That's kind of what they did in his debut, though, and I think it means this mark is too low.

Lockett was tied for second on the team with 26 routes run on 34 drop backs there. He led the team with 6 targets for 44 yards. That was in part because the Denver Broncos sold out to stop Brock Bowers, but Lockett's production relative to that of the other receivers was noteworthy.

Maybe that comes to an end soon. The Raiders -- in theory -- have young guys they should be willing to give a look. But until the snap and route data reflects that possibility, I'll be willing to bet overs on Lockett at such low numbers.

