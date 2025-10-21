2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 10/21/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Rockets at Thunder

The 2025-26 season tips off with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the defending NBA champions playing host to the Houston Rockets -- who have the sixth-shortest odds to win the NBA Finals after acquiring Kevin Durant in the offseason. Despite Jalen Williams (wrist) sitting out of this one from offseason surgery, OKC is still favored by seven points.

As we saw the entire 2024-25 season, the Thunder's versatility and length brings a unique challenge for opposing teams. This fuels an elite defense that finished with the best defensive rating a season ago. However, Houston has the length to matchup as it will feature a starting lineup of Amen Thompson (6'7"), Kevin Durant (6'11"), Jabari Smith (6'11"), Alperen Sengun (6'11"), and Steven Adams (6'11").

A season ago, the Rockets relied on attacking the rim with the 4th-lowest three-point shot distribution and 10th-highest shot distribution around the rim -- via Dunks & Threes. I doubt this changes with a jumbo lineup as Sengun and Adams are virtually no threat from three while Thompson has a developing jumper with only 1.3 three-point shots per game last season.

This goes right into the teeth of the Thunder's defense -- which ceded the third-lowest shot distribution around the rim and fewest points in the paint allowed per game.

On the other side of the court, Oklahoma City is without its second-leading scorer from last season as Williams posted 21.6 points per game (PPG). Isaiah Joe -- who led the Thunder with 6.3 three-point shots per game last season -- is also out from a knee injury. This means two of OKC's top four three-point shooters from 2024-25 will be absent. The Thunder finished 16th in three-point shot distribution a season ago.

Rounding out this under pick, both teams were in the top five of defensive rating last season. Few three-point shots should help drive this pick home.

Warriors at Lakers

It's opening night, but we are already in midseason form with important absences in the injury report. LeBron James (hip) will be out the first three-to-four weeks of the season, meaning Luka Doncic should have a large workload. Many are expecting Luka to take over in his first full season as a Laker, carrying the third-shortest odds to win the NBA MVP award (+400).

After acquiring Jimmy Butler midseason, the Golden State Warriors finished 31-8 to cap the 2024-25 regular season. The Los Angeles Lakers were not the only squad to make a significant trade during the season.

With that said, I'll back the team that's at full star power. We know the Warriors love to shoot triples, carrying the second-highest three-point shot distribution last season. Butler adds another element to this offense, though, attempting 65.3% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim in 2024-25.

L.A. was in the bottom half of points in the paint allowed per game and around the rim shot distribution allowed last season. The Lakers looked to address the center position by signing Deandre Ayton, but I doubt he adds much to rim protection as seen by his 116.8 defensive rating from 2024-25.

Focusing on Golden State's defense, it boasted the seventh-best defensive rating while allowing the lowest shot distribution around the rim last season. Los Angeles was most effective around the rim by shooting 56.1% on twos (5th-highest) compared to 36.5% from three (13th-highest). This team did not make an significant adds to its three-point attack, meaning that exceptional Warriors interior defense should pose problems.

Even the possession game could be a check mark for Golden State, for the 2024-25 squad was in the top 13 of offensive and defensive rebounding percentages while L.A. finished in the bottom 10 of both marks.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel.