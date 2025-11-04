2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Magic at Hawks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Orlando Magic take on the Atlanta Hawks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Magic at Hawks Betting Picks

The Hawks and Magic were expected to be Eastern Conference contenders this season. It hasn't shaken out that way so far as both squads have struggled, especially on the offensive end. Those offensive woes push me toward the under.

Total Points Under Nov 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Orlando is 22nd in offensive rating this season. The addition of Desmond Bane will surely pay dividends in the long run, but things haven't clicked so far as Bane's numbers -- 14.6 points per game and 25.8% three-point percentage -- are way down from his 2024-25 output (19.2 and 39.2%, respectively).

The Hawks are 24th in offensive rating despite boasting what looks like a pretty nice offensive roster. Trae Young (knee) being out for four weeks won't help the Hawks' offense get on track, and they have a difficult matchup today versus a Magic defense that is 11th in defensive rating.

Also, both of these offenses are in the bottom five in three-point attempt rate, adding another feather in the under's cap.

With Young on the shelf, Dyson Daniels is handling more of a load offensively, and this is a good matchup for him.

Dyson Daniels - Points Dyson Daniels Over Nov 5 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sans Young the last two games, Daniels has taken 10 and 13 shots. Those are his two highest single-game shot totals of the season. His third-highest (eight) came in the game where Young was injured and exited early, so he's clearly shouldering more offensive work due to Young's injury. His three biggest single-game minute totals are also in those three contests.

This line has that baked in, of course, but maybe not enough. Daniels netted 18 points last time out and played a whopping 37 minutes.

The matchup helps, too, as Orlando has surrendered the second-most points per game to point guards (30.0) so far this campaign.

