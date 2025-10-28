2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Bucks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Bucks Betting Picks

The Knicks have been one of the NBA's elite rebounding teams so far in 2025-26, and that puts me on the under on Giannis Antetokounmpo's rebounding prop.

This season, New York is fourth in rebound rate (54.8%) as well as first in defensive rebound rate (77.9%). That defensive rebound rate is a key factor in this bet as Antetokounmpo is feasting on the offensive glass this season, pulling down a whopping 4.7 offensive boards per night. His previous career-high clip in offensive rebounds per game is 2.8, so he's likely due for negative regression in that department in addition to the tough matchup.

In three meetings with the Knicks a year ago, Giannis snagged 12, 13 and 9 boards -- an average of 11.3 per game.

The Knicks being 20th in pace also helps our cause.

As we just touched on, the Knicks (20th in pace) are a big pace-down spot for Milwaukee (9th), and that's one of the reasons I'm into the under.

It's early, but both teams are performing well defensively as the Knicks are 5th in defensive rating while the Bucks are 11th. These two teams were solid on that end of the floor last year, too, ranking 12th (Bucks) and 13th in defensive rating.

Last season, these two teams averaged 226.3 total points over three meetings, and that average is pulled up by a 246-point explosion. The other two games -- 210 and 223 points -- went well under tonight's listed total.

I like the defenses to win out tonight in this Eastern Conference battle.

