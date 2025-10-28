5 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 10/28/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New York Islanders at Boston Bruins

Total Goals (Flat Line) Over 6 Oct 28 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This isn't an ideal position for the Boston Bruins.

They burned Jeremy Swayman in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators, so now Joonas Korpisalo will man the crease amidst a rough campaign. He's fourth-worst among goalies with at least three starts in terms of goals saved above expectation per 60 minutes (-0.88 GSAx/60).

Boston showed they have a hard time defending last night in Ontario. They're allowing the fourth-most Corsi per 60 minutes (65.4) and seventh-most expected goals per 60 (3.56 xG).

The New York Islanders struggle defensively, too, though. New York's 4.00 xG allowed per 60 minutes are the worst mark in the NHL, and Ilya Sorokin's .875 save rate hasn't stopped the bleeding.

Even on a back-to-back, two weak goaltenders and two porous defenses shouldn't be lined around six.

Anders Lee Shots on Goal Anders Lee - Over Oct 28 11:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Expect Anders Lee to have a prominent role in the fun, as well.

Lee lets it fly next to lesser scoring talent on the third line and second powerplay unit, averaging 4.8 shot attempts per game to this point. He's averaging 2.9 shots per game hitting the net, too.

I love this spot when the B's are an elite matchup for shots, and Lee has eclipsed four shots on goal in three of his last four contests. He's managed eight points in this time, so don't expect much to change.

FanDuel Research's NHL player prop projections expect 2.45 median shots from Lee on Tuesday, implying closer to +126 odds for at least three. There's value in this hefty amount of plus money.

Winnipeg Jets at Minnesota Wild

Moneyline Winnipeg Jets Oct 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Winnipeg Jets have won eight in a row against the Minnesota Wild, but there's a legitimate reason to take this year's squad, too.

After a down season, Connor Hellebuyck is back. He fifth in the NHL (min. five games) among goaltenders at 1.09 GSAx/60, which is a huge edge over Minnesota's Filip Gustavsson (-0.02).

These two teams are pretty close between the creases -- which is not flattering. Winnipeg ranks 27th in expected-goals-for rate (46.9 xGF%), and Minnesota ranks 26th (47.5 xGF%).

If the goaltending matchup was nameless, I'd be less inclined to believe in this edge, but Hellebuyck's Vezina Trophy-winning pedigree is hard to ignore as these teams are on equal rest.

Utah Mammoth at Edmonton Oilers

Total Goals (Flat Line) Under 6 Oct 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You have to respect the Edmonton Oilers' goal-scoring talent to a certain extent, but they're definitely feeling the effects of missing Zach Hyman (wrist).

Edmonton is just 20th in xG per 60 minutes (3.06). They've been a top-five squad each of the last three seasons. It's easy to conclude there's some preconceived thought of the Oil's offense when several depth scorers are no longer present.

Kris Knoblauch's defense has stayed strong, though. The Oilers are allowing the seventh-fewest xG per 60 minutes (2.83). The Utah Mammoth rank 13th (2.96 xG per 60 allowed) in that category.

With goalies Karel Vejmelka (0.87 GSAx/60) and Stuart Skinner (0.26 GSAx/60) also playing well, reputation might be the only reason this game's total isn't 5.5 goals. These teams are a combined 11-9 to the under this year, too.

Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Kevin Fiala +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

This hasn't been the best campaign for the Los Angeles Kings offensively, but a trip to San Jose is usually a cure-all solution.

The San Jose Sharks are once again a bottom-five team in Corsi (66.5) and xG (3.93) allowed per 60 minutes. Alex Nedeljkovic (-1.00 GSAx/60) is also expected between the pipes despite allowing 4.0 goals per game thus far with a poor .847 save rate.

That's baked into this moneyline (-196) for a Kings squad that is 31st in xG per 60 minutes (2.69) as an offense. Instead, I'll just take Kevin Fiala to find the back of the net once again. The winger has done so in 5 of L.A.'s 10 games already, and he's averaging 3.0 shots on goal per game.

Our projections expect 0.54 median goals from Fiala against the Sharks, which would normally imply closer to +140 odds if correct. Only Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl (0.55) is projected higher for a marker today.

