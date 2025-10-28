3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 10/28/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

76ers at Wizards

The Philadelphia 76ers were without Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) on Monday, but the injuries didn't stop them from a 136-124 win and cover as 6.5-point underdogs against the Orlando Magic. George's and Embiid's statuses are still up in the air for Tuesday's clash with the Washington Wizards. Here's why Philly has enough to cover on the road -- regardless of the George and Embiid injuries.

This could start and end with VJ Edgecombe. The rookie has taken the league by storm, posting 24.5 points per game (PPG), 6.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 5.5 assists per game (APG) while shooting 50.0% from the field and 40.0% from three. He now carries the second-shortest odds to win NBA Rookie of the Year (+135).

The backcourt has been a major strength as Tyrese Maxey has racked up 34.0 PPG paired with a 45.5% field goal percentage (FG%) and an absurd 61.1% mark from three.

With Edgecombe and Maxey each attempting at least 8.0 three-point shots per game, shooting the three-ball has led the way for Philly -- with the Sixers touting the 14th-highest three-point shot distribution while shooting 42.9% from deep (the highest). Dunks & Threes has the Wizards giving up the 14th-highest three-point shot distribution and a 37.1% three-point percentage (9th-highest).

Philly's guards should be able to take advantage of the NBA's 11th-worst defensive rating. With the 6th-fewest points in the paint and 12th-most three-point makes per game, Washington is also leaning on triples -- backed by a 37.5% three-point percentage (11th-highest).

The 76ers' perimeter defense could be the X-factor in determining this spread as Philly is limiting opponents to a 31.8% three-point percentage (fifth-lowest). The Sixers could have a possession advantage, too, as they are carrying the 11th-highest rebounding percentage, compared to the Wiz ranking 17th in the category.

An advantage from three and on the glass should be enough to elevate the 76ers to another cover.

Each team leaning on the three could push this total to the over -- especially when Washington is playing at the second-quickest pace. The Wizards are averaging the sixth-most field goals per game while allowing the sixth-most shots per contest.

Both squads like to get out and run as the Sixers post the eighth-most fastbreak points per game while Washington averages the fifth-highest mark. On defense, Philly permits the seventh-most fastbreak points per contest while the Wizards cede the eighth-most fastbreak points per contest.

With each team in the bottom 11 of defensive rating, give me the over.

Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the early surprises, touting the second-best offensive rating and ninth-best defensive rating. I'm skeptical about the defense as they are allowing the 11th-highest shot distribution around the rim and 12th-highest mark from three-point land.

Tuesday brings an opponent that can expose this defense as the Miami Heat carry the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim and 15th-highest mark from three. Miami is posting 127.3 PPG paired with a 57.6% effective field goal percentage (eighth-highest).

While the Heat have the fourth-best defensive rating, the Hornets carry promising numbers. For example, they hold the 6th-highest shot distribution around the rim and 12th-highest three-point shot distribution. Led by shooting 41.4% from three (fourth-highest), Charlotte can take advantage of Miami surrendering the seventh-highest three-point shot distribution.

Backed by 132.0 PPG (the most) and a 59.8% effective field goal percentage (second-highest), the Hornets should still find ways to light up the scoreboard. Rounding out our over pick, both squads are in the top five for the quickest paces thus far.

