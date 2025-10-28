FanDuel NHL Promo Offer: Parlay Boost Builder for NHL Games Today 10/28/25

Hockey is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action! To celebrate a loaded Tuesday NHL slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers can opt-In, build a 2+ leg NHL parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 5% Profit Boost applied to your wager! For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase!

There are 16 NHL games to consider for this FanDuel NHL Boost Builder promotion. First, at 6:09pm ET, the Calgary Flames (2-7-1) face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-1). Check out the current Flames-Maple Leafs odds below:

Then, at 7:40pm ET, the Montreal Canadiens (7-3-0) take on the Seattle Kraken (5-2-2). See the latest Canadiens-Kraken odds here:

This is just a taste of the NHL action to consider for your FanDuel NHL Boost Builder token. The full menu of NHL odds eligible for this FanDuel NHL promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Parlay Boost Builder Token. Use the Boost-Builder Token on a 2+ leg parlay wager on any NHL Games taking place on October 28th, 2025. If you place a 2-leg parlay wager on NHL using your Boost-Builder Token, you will have a 5% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For every additional leg you add to your parlay wager, you will get an additional boost added to the Profit Boost that is applied to your parlay wager.

If your parlay wager consists of three (3) legs, you will have a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. If your parlay wager consists of four legs, you will have a 20% Profit Boost applied to your wager. If your parlay wager consists of five legs, you will have a 25% Profit Boost applied to your wager. There is a maximum Profit Boost of 105% that can be applied for a parlay consisting of 11 or more legs.

Each leg of your Parlay Wager must have odds of -400 or Longer (IE -300, +100 would qualify).

NOTE: Same Game Parlay and Same Game Parlay+ wagers are NOT eligible for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible NHL Games on 10/28/25

Here are the NHL games eligible for this FanDuel NHL promotion on October 28th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Puck Line Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs -1.5 (+138) +150 -182 5.5 Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers -1.5 (+140) +142 -172 6.5 Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes -1.5 (+160) +125 -150 6.5 Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres -1.5 (+198) -102 -118 6.5 Anaheim Ducks at Florida Panthers -1.5 (+136) +146 -176 6.5 New York Islanders at Boston Bruins +1.5 (-210) -142 +118 6.5 Tampa Bay Lightning at Nashville Predators +1.5 (-188) -160 +132 5.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on October 29th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Minimum two-leg parlay required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.