FanDuel College Football Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Any CFB Wager 10/28-10/31/25

College football is rolling along, and FanDuel has plenty of ways to get in on the action! With several compelling college football games happening during the week, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on any wager for any college football game(s) taking place on October 28th through October 31st, 2025!

There are a handful of college football games to consider for this FanDuel college football promo, beginning with a Sun Belt clash between the James Madison Dukes and Texas State Bobcats on Tuesday at 7pm ET. James Madison is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference play -- good for first in the Sun Belt East. Texas State, meanwhile, is 3-4 overall but last in the conference at 0-3.

Check out the latest James Madison-Texas State odds here:

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points James Madison @ Texas State Oct 29 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Then, on Friday, the North Carolina Tar Heels square off against the Syracuse Orange in an ACC battle! North Carolina is 2-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Syracuse, meanwhile, is 3-5 and 1-4 in ACC play.

North Carolina-Syracuse odds can be found below.

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points North Carolina @ Syracuse Oct 31 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

That's just a taste of the college football action eligible for this FanDuel college football promo! All college football odds eligible for this FanDuel promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager for any wager for any college football game(s) taking place on October 28th through October 31st, 2025!

NOTE: Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Log in for more details.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on November 1st, 2025.

