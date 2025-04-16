2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Heat vs. Bulls in the Play-In Tournament

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Heat at Bulls Play-In Betting Picks

The winner of this one will face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. After losing to the Heat in last season's Play-In Tournament, Chicago has revenge on its mind. This time around, I like the Bulls' chances of pulling off the win.

Spread Betting Chicago Bulls Apr 16 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chicago continues to deal with injuries to a couple of notable guards in Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder) and Lonzo Ball (wrist). However, Dosunmu has been out for the season since the end of February, and Ball hasn't played a game since February. With a 7-3 record over the last 10, the Bulls have been just fine.

Three-point shooting figures to hold a lot of weight in this one, for both teams are in the top 12 of three-point shot distribution, per Dunks & Threes. The Bulls tend to lean on triples more often with the fourth-highest shot distribution from deep while launching the third-most attempts per contest. They should have the green light tonight as Miami cedes the 10th-highest shot distribution per game and the 14th-most three-point shots per game. The attempts allowed becomes more concerning with the Heat playing at the fourth-slowest pace.

On the other side of the court, Chicago surrenders the 11th-lowest three-point shot distribution. If this is limited, the Heat's offense doesn't have much more by averaging the 12th-fewest points in the paint per contest paired with the 6th-lowest shot distribution around the rim.

The Bulls are 3-0 in head-to-head matchups this season. Give me Chicago to find more success against Miami.

When it comes to player props, one of the Bulls' three-point shooters pairs well with a cover. Coby White (20.4 PPG) has emerged as Chicago's clear leading scorer, pacing the team with 7.9 three-point attempts per game while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

Over his last 10 games with at least 20 minutes recorded, White is averaging 26.1 PPG while averaging 3.1 made threes per game in the split. The efficiency has been elite at 49.2% from three during the 10-game span. White is humming at the perfect time as the Bulls fight for a playoff spot.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Coby White -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

We've mentioned Miami's tendency to give up plenty of three-point shots. Plus, White has a solid chance of getting regular matchups against Tyler Herro, who has the second-highest defensive rating (114.7) in the Heat's starting lineup.

White has even scored over 20 points in two of three meetings with Miami during the regular season. Our NBA DFS projections have White cashing in 2.9 triples.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token on any NBA game(s) taking place April 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

