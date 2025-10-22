2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Knicks Betting Picks

The Cavaliers are a top defensive team, and they've given Jalen Brunson fits over the last two years.

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Under Oct 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In 2024-25, Cleveland finished eighth in defensive rating. They held point guards to 24.1 points per game, the seventh-lowest clip.

In five games against the Cavs over the past two campaigns, Brunson is averaging 23.4 points and has gone over 26.5 points just once (27 on the nose).

Time will tell what the Knicks' offense is going to look like under Mike Brown, but this is a difficult opening matchup for New York's star guard.

Getting a season-opening win in Madison Square Garden won't be easy -- especially with Darius Garland out -- but the Cavaliers can get it done.

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers Oct 22 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A year ago, Cleveland rated out as a better team than New York -- by a solid margin, too. The Cavs' net rating was +9.2, and the Knicks' net rating was +4.0. Cleveland was better in both offensive rating and defensive rating, with the Cavs boasting the NBA's top offensive rating.

That played out last year when these two teams met, with Cleveland sweeping all four regular-season contests -- winning the two games in New York by six points apiece.

On top of all that, New York will be without Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. That could lead to the Cavs' duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley feasting on the glass.

