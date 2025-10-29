2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Cavaliers at Celtics

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics take on the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Cavaliers at Celtics Betting Picks

While the new-look Celtics haven't been good this season, they're playing the same style as always, and it's a style that is friendly to unders -- especially if Boston is misfiring from deep like they have been (31.9% from three, sixth-worst).

While I want to be careful not to put too much stock into a four-game sample, the Celtics have been good defensively (ninth in defensive rating) and are playing at the third-slowest pace. But unlike last year, when Boston was second in offensive rating, the Celtics are 11th in offensive rating.

Cleveland can D up, as well. The Cavs rank sixth in defensive rating this year after checking in eighth in the metric in 2024-25.

These two sides met four times a year ago, and the average point total was 229.7 -- and that was with Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and company in the fold.

Boston is still shooting gobs of three-pointers -- 46.3 per night, the third-most -- and that results in some long rebounds, leading to more boards for guards.

This played out in Mitchell's games against the Celtics last season. In four games against Boston, Mitchell snared 7.0 rebounds per contest and got at least seven boards in three of the four games.

Boston may start just one big -- Neemias Queta -- and they have twice started Sam Hauser at power forward. This should be a bad rebounding team, and through four games, that's exactly the case as the Celtics sit 25th in rebound rate.

As an added boost, Mitchell should be rested and ready for big minutes. He played a season-low 29 minutes on Monday in the Cavs' last game, a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons.

You can make a case for Mitchell 6+ boards at +280.

