FanDuel World Series Promo: 30% Profit Boost for Game 5 MLB Wager 10/29/25

The 2025 MLB World Series continues on Wednesday night as the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. For tonight's pivotal Game 5, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special MLB World Series promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on Game 5 of the MLB World Series taking place on October 29th, 2025!

Toronto and LA have split the first four games of the World Series. Last night's game was taken by the Blue Jays, 6-2. Check out the Blue Jays-Dodgers Game 5 odds here:

Game 5's pitching matchup will pit Toronto's Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 ERA) against LA's Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays lineup with a .419 batting average, 7 home runs, and 14 RBI.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani leads the way with 8 home runs and 14 RBI, while Teoscar Hernandez tops the lineup in batting average at .271 and has collected a team-high 16 hits.

All MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel MLB promotion are available on FanDuel Sportsbook, but here's a look at some To Hit a Home Run markets for the upcoming game:

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shohei Ohtani +164 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. +360 Max Muncy +390 Freddie Freeman +430 Will Smith +430 Teoscar Hernandez +450 Davis Schneider +560 View more odds in Sportsbook

