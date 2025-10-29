Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Kendrick Bourne and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Giants and their 24th-ranked passing defense (233.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Bourne's next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Kendrick Bourne Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.71

23.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

With 42.9 fantasy points this season (6.1 per game), Bourne is the 40th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 161st among all players.

In his last three games, Bourne has compiled 20.0 total fantasy points (6.7 per game), reeling in 10 balls (on 15 targets) for 200 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has been targeted 30 times, with 21 receptions for 359 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 35.9 fantasy points (7.2 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Bourne's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he put up 14.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kendrick Bourne disappointed his fantasy managers against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Giants have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this year.

The Giants have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 12 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Giants this season.

New York has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

