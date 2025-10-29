3 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Wednesday 10/29/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons

Despite the offseason addition of Desmond Bane paired with the third-shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference (+700), the Orlando Magic are off to a 1-3 start and have lost three consecutive games. Tonight's opponent -- the Detroit Pistons -- are dealing with several injuries in their backcourt, including Ausar Thompson (illness), Caris LeVert (hamstring), and Marcus Sasser (hip) all listed as questionable while Jaden Ivey will be out from a knee injury.

In the 2024-25 season, Thompson had the second-best defensive rating (109.2) in Detroit's main rotation. Manning the small forward spot, Thompson's absence would be a blow to slowing Orlando's Franz Wagner and/or Paolo Banchero -- who lead the team with each player averaging over 22.0 points per game (PPG). The Pistons could erase these worries by controlling the interior battle, though.

Both squads like to attack the rim as the Magic average the fourth-most points in the paint per game. Detroit allows the 9th-fewest points in the paint per contest paired with the 12th-lowest shot distribution around the rim allowed -- via Dunks & Threes. On the other side of the court, Orlando permits the ninth-highest shot distribution around the rim and the fourth-most points in the paint per contest. Meanwhile, the Pistons post the 13th-most points in the paint per game and carry the 7th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Extra possessions are also in the picture for Detroit, for it has the 3rd-highest offensive rebounding percentage while the Magic rank 13th in defensive rebounding rate.

With both teams in the bottom 10 of three-point shot distribution, controlling the interior battle should be vital. I'm slightly leaning with the Pistons to control the interior, and a home advantage turns my attention to the Detroit moneyline.

Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls

According to Dunks & Threes, the Sacramento Kings' shot distributions have been nightmare fuel through four games. Carrying the league's highest shot distribution on mid-range jumpers, the Kings have the seventh-lowest mark around the rim and sixth-lowest mark from three-point land. This isn't out of character as Sacramento posted similar marks a season ago -- which isn't surprising when DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are leading the way in scoring. This has led to the Kings carrying the sixth-lowest offensive rating thus far.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls boast the Association's second-best defensive rating, limiting opponents to 110.7 PPG (fourth-fewest) and a 48.4% effective field goal percentage (second-lowest). The main weakness of Chicago's defense has been allowing the most points in the paint per game and highest shot distribution around the rim. Sacramento's paint points could be elevated, but it's still averaging the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game.

While the Kings carry the sixth-lowest three-point shot distribution, they can still be dangerous from deep thanks to a 39.8% three-point percentage (fifth-highest). The Bulls have the perimeter defense to answer the bell, though, limiting opposing teams to lowest three-point shot distribution and fewest three-point attempts and makes per contest.

When it comes to under picks, twos are always better than threes. Considering Chicago's strong three-point defense thus far, most of Sacramento's scoring should come from two-pointers. With the Kings averaging only 110.5 PPG (fifth-fewest) thus far, I'll happily take under 116.5 for Wednesday's matchup.

Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz

The Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz's offenses have shined in the early going, ranking in the top 13 of offensive rating. Will each team's scoring success keep up on Wednesday?

Portland has scored most of its points around the rim by logging the 11th-most points in the paint per game paired with the 4th-highest shot distribution around the rim. Utah is currently allowing the lowest shot distribution around the rim and the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game.

While the Jazz give up the fourth-highest shot distribution from three, the Blazers' efficiency falls off beyond the arc by shooting 33.8% from three (11th-lowest). Utah carrying a 3-0 record against the spread (ATS) thus far is in large part thanks to sitting 14th in defensive rating.

Portland's defense has been even better with the NBA's fifth-best rating. Similar to the Jazz's defense, the Blazers have the ability to take away their opponent's greatest strength. Utah sports the seventh-highest three-point shot distribution while attempting the fourth-most shots and logging the sixth-most three-point makes per game. Portland is surrendering the sixth-lowest three-point shot distribution and fourth-fewest three-point attempts per contest. With the Trail Blazers allowing the fourth-lowest three-point shot distribution a season ago, this feels like a category we can lean on.

If each offense's strength is limited tonight, we could have an under on our hands.

