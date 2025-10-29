FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 9, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Lamar Jackson24.20
2Josh Allen20.81
3Patrick Mahomes20.33
4Kyler Murray20.15
5Justin Herbert19.90
6Drake Maye19.89
7Dak Prescott18.90

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Christian McCaffrey19.73
2Jonathan Taylor18.84
3Jahmyr Gibbs16.82
4James Cook15.86
5Bijan Robinson15.11
6Josh Jacobs14.34
7De'Von Achane14.31

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jaxon Smith-Njigba13.69
2Puka Nacua12.95
3Zay Flowers12.60
4Ja'Marr Chase12.43
5CeeDee Lamb11.47
6Davante Adams10.95
7Amon-Ra St. Brown10.89

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Trey McBride9.91
2Tucker Kraft9.00
3Tyler Warren8.97
4George Kittle7.69
5Brock Bowers7.66
6Oronde Gadsden7.48
7Travis Kelce6.90

Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Los Angeles Rams D/ST9.78
2Los Angeles Chargers D/ST9.28
3Green Bay D/ST9.08
4Detroit D/ST8.44
5Seattle D/ST7.30
6Jacksonville D/ST7.25
7Atlanta D/ST7.16

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Brandon Aubrey10.51
2Tyler Loop10.36
3Eddy Pineiro10.22
4Cairo Santos9.57
5Jake Bates9.56
6Andy Borregales9.55
7Cameron Dicker9.52

