Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 9, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 9 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Lamar Jackson 24.20 2 Josh Allen 20.81 3 Patrick Mahomes 20.33 4 Kyler Murray 20.15 5 Justin Herbert 19.90 6 Drake Maye 19.89 7 Dak Prescott 18.90

Week 9 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Christian McCaffrey 19.73 2 Jonathan Taylor 18.84 3 Jahmyr Gibbs 16.82 4 James Cook 15.86 5 Bijan Robinson 15.11 6 Josh Jacobs 14.34 7 De'Von Achane 14.31

Week 9 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 13.69 2 Puka Nacua 12.95 3 Zay Flowers 12.60 4 Ja'Marr Chase 12.43 5 CeeDee Lamb 11.47 6 Davante Adams 10.95 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 10.89

Week 9 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride 9.91 2 Tucker Kraft 9.00 3 Tyler Warren 8.97 4 George Kittle 7.69 5 Brock Bowers 7.66 6 Oronde Gadsden 7.48 7 Travis Kelce 6.90

Week 9 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Los Angeles Rams D/ST 9.78 2 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 9.28 3 Green Bay D/ST 9.08 4 Detroit D/ST 8.44 5 Seattle D/ST 7.30 6 Jacksonville D/ST 7.25 7 Atlanta D/ST 7.16

Week 9 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Brandon Aubrey 10.51 2 Tyler Loop 10.36 3 Eddy Pineiro 10.22 4 Cairo Santos 9.57 5 Jake Bates 9.56 6 Andy Borregales 9.55 7 Cameron Dicker 9.52

