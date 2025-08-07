2 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 8/7/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

We hit on Josh Naylor in the homer market last night, and I'm going back to Naylor in his 4:10 p.m. ET game -- this time going after his RBI prop.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Josh Naylor +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Similar to last night, Naylor is at home against a righty today. He's taking on Shane Smith. While Smith has flashed upside this season -- posting an 11.3% swinging-strike rate -- he hasn't been that good overall, pitching to a 4.47 SIERA. Lefties have been the way to attack Smith as he's giving up 1.57 homers per nine innings in the split.

Naylor seems to be enjoying his move to the northwest. Since coming to the Seattle Mariners, Naylor has three tanks, a 43.8% hard-hit rate and .357 wOBA through 49 plate appearances. He's been slotted into a great spot for RBIs, too, hitting right behind Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.

Seattle is -111 to go over 4.5 runs today, and once Smith is out of the game, Naylor will go against a Chicago White Sox bullpen that sits 28th in reliever xFIP (4.56).

Before his injury, Eury Perez looked like an emerging ace and one of the best young arms in the game. Well, he's back to that.

Eury Perez Outs Recorded Miami Marlins Aug 7 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Perez has shaken off the post-injury rust and is absolutely cooking of late. Over his past six starts, he's got a 1.06 ERA, 29.8% strikeout rate and 6.5% walk rate. He's been one of the true elite pitchers in baseball during that time, and he's notched at least 16 outs in three of those six outings. His last two starts came against the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, so it's not like he's beating up on bottom-feeders.

The worry here is the Miami Marlins being cautious. The Fish are 6.0 games back in the Wild Card standings and are unlikely to push their young ace too hard down the stretch, so even if he's dealing today, he could have a shortish leash. But as I just said, he's gone over 15.5 outs in three of his last six starts -- tossing at least 87 pitches in four of those -- and I think Perez can be efficient in today's matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves' offense is very mediocre, ranking 15th in second-half wOBA (.317) with the 10th-highest K rate in that time (23.4%). Perez likely can't afford too many laborious innings and still hit this mark, but I think he's capable of mowing through an Atlanta offense that is without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley.

