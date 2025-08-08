Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are playing the New York Mets.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (70-44) vs. New York Mets (63-52)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SNY

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-126) | NYM: (+108)

MIL: (-126) | NYM: (+108) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210)

MIL: -1.5 (+172) | NYM: +1.5 (-210) Total: 8 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 3-0, 2.22 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 2.31 ERA

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (3-0) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (7-3). When Woodruff starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Woodruff has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Mets are 11-6-0 against the spread when Senga starts. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Senga starts this season.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (56.4%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Brewers, New York is the underdog at +108, and Milwaukee is -126 playing at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the run line against the Brewers. The Mets are -210 to cover, and the Brewers are +172.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Mets contest on Aug. 8, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 38, or 66.7%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 27-11 when favored by -126 or more this year.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 53 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 112 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 65-47-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 12 of the 30 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (40%).

New York is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 110 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-58-4).

The Mets have gone 52-58-0 ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is hitting .260 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .444.

He ranks 74th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Yelich will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBIs.

Brice Turang has 21 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .275 and slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average is 43rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 58th, and his slugging percentage 124th.

Turang takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs.

William Contreras has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.348/.366.

Sal Frelick leads Milwaukee in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 109 hits.

Frelick takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto a has .382 on-base percentage to lead the Mets. He's batting .249 while slugging .483.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 27th in slugging.

Pete Alonso has 113 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying players, he is 66th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has put up a team-high .434 slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .254.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

