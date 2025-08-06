3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/6/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Jonathan Cannon is exactly the kind of pitcher I like to target in the homer market, and that makes Josh Naylor my favorite dinger pick on Wednesday.

Cannon doesn't miss many bats (18.0% strikeout rate) and gives up plenty of fly-balls (42.4% fly-ball rate). Yes, please. Against lefties, Cannon has permitted 1.77 homers per nine innings and a .377 wOBA.

Enter Naylor.

One of the Seattle Mariners' deadline additions, Naylor is having a nice year, recording a .345 wOBA with 13 home runs. With the platoon advantage, he's got a .355 wOBA and 38.1% hard-hit rate. He's homered twice -- including once last night -- through his first 45 plate appearances with Seattle.

While Cannon is a superb matchup, it doesn't stop there as the bullpen of the Chicago White Sox holds the second-worst xFIP (4.57), so it'll be a night of quality matchups for Naylor.

The A's went nuts last night, plating 16 runs and smashing five dingers. They can stay hot today versus righty Cade Cavalli, which puts me on Tyler Soderstrom to go yard.

Soderstrom has strong numbers against RHPs, posting a 41.0% hard-hit rate and .369 wOBA in the split. Of his 19 homers, 18 have come versus righties.

Cavalli has only 4.1 innings of MLB experience, and that came back in 2022 when he was a well-regarded prospect. Since then, he's dealt with injuries and barely pitched across 2023 and 2024 before tossing 74 minor league frames this campaign. Across 65 Triple-A innings in 2025, he has allowed 1.11 homers per nine, and Steamer projects him for a meh 20.3% strikeout rate the rest of the way this year.

After Cavalli leaves today's game, Soderstrom will get to take his hacks against a Washington Nationals bullpen that has given up the fifth-most jacks per nine (1.26) and owns the worst xFIP (4.68) in baseball.

Ketel Marte has long been a lefty killer, and he's in a great spot today at home versus Nestor Cortes.

Against lefties this season, Marte has produced a 41.9% fly-ball rate. He's been particularly lethal at home versus LHP, hitting three homers in 56 plate appearances in the split while amassing a .220 ISO and 46.3% fly-ball rate.

Cortes has thrown only eight MLB innings this season due to injury. With the obvious caveat that eight innings is a very small sample, Cortes has been tagged for five homers in 2025. In a slightly larger sample of 18 minor-league innings, he's surrendered a 48.9% fly-ball rate and 1.50 homers per nine.

Marte has a .368 wOBA and two dingers over his last 49 plate appearances, so he's in a good groove. This matchup with Cortes suits him well, and I like him to go deep tonight.

