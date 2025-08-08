Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Athletics.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (52-63) vs. Athletics (51-66)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-118) | OAK: (-100)

BAL: (-118) | OAK: (-100) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150)

BAL: +1.5 (-182) | OAK: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 8-5, 4.42 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-3, 4.28 ERA

The probable starters are Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5) for the Orioles and J.T. Ginn (2-3) for the Athletics. Sugano's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sugano's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Athletics have gone 3-4-0 against the spread when Ginn starts. The Athletics are 3-2 in Ginn's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.8%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -118 favorite, while the Athletics are a -100 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -182 to cover, while Sacramento is +150 to cover the spread.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Athletics contest on Aug. 8 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 23, or 46%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 20 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 113 games with a total this season.

The Orioles are 49-64-0 against the spread in their 113 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 41.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-52).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 33-51 (39.3%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-53-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have covered 51.7% of their games this season, going 60-56-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.352), slugging percentage (.459) and total hits (115) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 25th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is hitting .254 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .397 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 88th, his on-base percentage 136th, and his slugging percentage 112th.

Adley Rutschman is batting .238 with a .390 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Rutschman brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with seven doubles, three walks and five RBIs.

Jordan Westburg is batting .272 with a .319 OBP and 28 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.496) while leading the Athletics in hits (125). He's batting .274 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .258 with 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .304 with 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 38 walks.

Shea Langeliers is batting .269 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 25 walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

6/8/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2025: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/28/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/20/2023: 12-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

