Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 8

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (48-66) vs. Miami Marlins (56-58)

Date: Friday, August 8, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-116) | MIA: (-102)

ATL: (-116) | MIA: (-102) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-192) | MIA: -1.5 (+158)

ATL: +1.5 (-192) | MIA: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 4-8, 6.03 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 5-5, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (4-8) to the mound, while Edward Cabrera (5-5) will take the ball for the Marlins. Elder and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Elder's team has a record of 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 13-6-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Cabrera's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those matchups.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Marlins win (50.3%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -116 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Marlins are +158 to cover, while the Braves are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Aug. 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (50%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 39 times in 76 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 109 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 45-64-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have gone 46-47 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 49.5% of those games).

Miami has a 41-42 record (winning 49.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 110 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-58-0).

The Marlins have put together a 66-44-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.447) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .225 and slugging .325 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 148th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 156th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Albies has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two walks.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .239 with 74 walks and 44 runs scored.

Ozuna takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .364 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Michael Harris II has been key for Atlanta with 99 hits, an OBP of .257 plus a slugging percentage of .373.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up an on-base percentage of .369 and has 109 hits, both team-best numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .293 and slugging .559.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .376 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 131st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has racked up a slugging percentage of .364, a team-best for the Marlins.

Agustin Ramirez has 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .242.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/7/2025: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/22/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/21/2025: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2025: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

